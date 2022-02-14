David Altshuler Sells 2,297 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,618. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.40.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.