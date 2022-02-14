Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

