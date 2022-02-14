Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 34,543 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after buying an additional 6,404,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 5,695,572 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.