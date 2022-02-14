Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 34,543 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.94.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
