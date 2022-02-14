Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DENN. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

DENN stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

