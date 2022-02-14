Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.51 on Monday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Denny’s
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
