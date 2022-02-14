Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.51 on Monday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

