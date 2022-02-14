Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,556 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Switch by 22.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 601,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.08. 8,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $10,918,500. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

