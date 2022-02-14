Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $22.31 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

