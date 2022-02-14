Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $24.22 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $69.93. 34,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

