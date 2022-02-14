Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 6,007 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,208,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 234,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,583. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

