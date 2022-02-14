Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

