Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 3.7%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.13. 56,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,850,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

