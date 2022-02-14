DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $2,064,005.10 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DexCom stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.00. The stock had a trading volume of 815,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,203,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,296.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.