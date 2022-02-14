DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

