Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.