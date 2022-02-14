Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.86. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. 3,595,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,068. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

