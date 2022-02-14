DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DASH opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.31.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoorDash stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

