DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoorDash.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

NYSE DASH traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $97.61. 103,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,779. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

