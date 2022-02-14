Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.08.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 787,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.