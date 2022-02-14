DragonVein 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,549.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $34,549.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,467.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00775074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00219381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

