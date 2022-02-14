Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 80.9% in January

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. 3,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,475. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

