Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 1,765,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

