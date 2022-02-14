DXdao (DXD) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $212,677.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $506.86 or 0.01189507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00291522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006272 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003029 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.