Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 5.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.11. 242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

