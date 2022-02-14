Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 5.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.11. 242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
