Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.89.

ETN stock opened at $150.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.32 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

