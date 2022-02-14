Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ADW.A opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The company has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.34.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

