Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of ADW.A opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The company has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.34.
