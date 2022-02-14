ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 92.34.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

