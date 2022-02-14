Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

