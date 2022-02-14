Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

