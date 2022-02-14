EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.93

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.93 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 42720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

