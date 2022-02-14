EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.82. 5,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 751,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
