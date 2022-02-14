EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.82. 5,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 751,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

