Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,517. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,430,065 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

