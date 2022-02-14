Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.56. 217,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

