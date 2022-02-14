Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

EHC traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.61. 20,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

