EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $240,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,799,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $73.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock worth $26,142,552 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

