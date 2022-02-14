EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1,178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

