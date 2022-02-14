EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

