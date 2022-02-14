Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. 5,906,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,755. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.