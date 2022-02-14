Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. 5,906,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,755. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
