Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

NYSE MC opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

