Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.89

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($48.30) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

