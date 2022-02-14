Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $168.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.33 million. Everi posted sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $648.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $698.04 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $717.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

EVRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

