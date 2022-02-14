EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,121. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

