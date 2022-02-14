Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.96. 453,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,217. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

