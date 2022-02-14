Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.96. 453,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,217. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.