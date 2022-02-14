Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 345,138 shares of company stock valued at $630,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOL remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolving Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

