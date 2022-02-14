Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.29.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $512.91. 7,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.32. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $5,482,453. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

