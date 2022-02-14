FairGame Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001448 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004438 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00051960 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

