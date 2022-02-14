Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

FANH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 51,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.