Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Sold by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,317 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

