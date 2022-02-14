Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.12. 910,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.