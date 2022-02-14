Field Trip Health (FTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 million.

