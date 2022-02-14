Financial Review: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Black Hills pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.96% 8.87% 2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datang International Power Generation and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 1 3 0 2.75

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.49 $227.61 million $3.87 17.22

Black Hills has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang International Power Generation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats Datang International Power Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment consists of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

